Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.
SHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
