Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

SHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter worth $260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter valued at $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

