Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading 3.1% Higher

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares traded up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.39. 36,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,713,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Root by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 341,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Root by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Root by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 198,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 123,342 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

