Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,887 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 931% compared to the average volume of 183 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNV opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

