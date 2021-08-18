Jay Ira Steinfeld Purchases 450 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.74.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.