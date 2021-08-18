Jay Ira Steinfeld Purchases 450 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after purchasing an additional 186,333 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

