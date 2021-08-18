Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Buys $63,700.00 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $331.08 million, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 211.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.