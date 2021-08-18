Clinton Szubinski Sells 875 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE MTH opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
