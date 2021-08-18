Ronald Peck Sells 1,363 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00.

Arvinas stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Arvinas by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 3.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 12.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Arvinas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

