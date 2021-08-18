Steven J. Gilbert Sells 6,592 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

