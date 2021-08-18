Steven J. Gilbert Sells 6,592 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.48.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
