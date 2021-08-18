Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $194,850.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

