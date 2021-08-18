Millennium Management LLC Sells 376,728 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 6.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 8X8 by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 49.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $73,157.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,415.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,056 shares of company stock worth $1,812,638. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.