172,094 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Harmonic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $967.16 million, a P/E ratio of -949.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

