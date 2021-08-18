Millennium Management LLC Sells 104,543 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Buckle worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth $78,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Buckle alerts:

BKE stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,504.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,671,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,593 shares of company stock worth $3,967,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.