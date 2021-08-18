Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,968,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 8.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Forward Air by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.