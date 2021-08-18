Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 228.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Blink Charging worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 3.85.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.