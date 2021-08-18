Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Robert S. Lutz Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $320.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.38. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $321.31.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.