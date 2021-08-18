$212.62 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to report $212.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.24 million and the highest is $213.01 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $755.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.17 million to $757.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.12 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Shares of UPST opened at $200.18 on Wednesday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $213.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.58.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $27,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.