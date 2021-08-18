B. Riley Lowers Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $13.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $17.50 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of REKR opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $277.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. Equities analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arctis Global LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 2,322,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 296,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 250,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274,225 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

