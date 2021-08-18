DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRH. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

