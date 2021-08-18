Morgan Stanley Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $57,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $87,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MPLN stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -11.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

MultiPlan Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.