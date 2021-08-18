Morgan Stanley Sells 5,904 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 32.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

