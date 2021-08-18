VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter.

MORT stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33.

