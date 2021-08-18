Insider Selling: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Sells 74,650 Shares of Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Miriam Aguirre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skillz alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,274,097.32.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth $43,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.