Morgan Stanley Purchases 801,404 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 339.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Veru were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VERU. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of VERU opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $544.60 million, a P/E ratio of -681.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

