Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 640,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,337 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFIX opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $783.66 million, a P/E ratio of -94.74, a PEG ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

