Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 199,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTI opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

