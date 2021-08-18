Mark Kaye Sells 3,133 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80.

Shares of MCO opened at $381.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

