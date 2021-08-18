Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Douglas Nalette Sells 32,189 Shares of Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.25, for a total value of C$1,006,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,393,476.32.

Douglas Nalette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94.

On Friday, June 25th, Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total transaction of C$471,291.39.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.30 and a 12-month high of C$32.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITP shares. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.72.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

