Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Declines By 22.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,773,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
