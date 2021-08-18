Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Declines By 22.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,773,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 150,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 146,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 173,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 67,586 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.