Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Update

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Tricida stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.