Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Update

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tricida by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

