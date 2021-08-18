$444.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce sales of $444.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $472.74 million. Cinemark posted sales of $35.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,151.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $461,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cinemark by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,208,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 96,058 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cinemark by 98,406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 46,251 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Cinemark by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 132,277 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.55.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.