Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,944.8% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 332,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 331,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 596,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.8% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,863,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 468,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

