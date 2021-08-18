Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of NN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NN by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in NN by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $234.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.31.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

