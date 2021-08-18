Steven Harold Nigro Purchases 15,000 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Steven Harold Nigro purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MHLD opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $268.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 2,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

