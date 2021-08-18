Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 5,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,483,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,436,470.76.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,700.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.18 and a 12-month high of C$6.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

