IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.50

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.50 and last traded at $108.01, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

