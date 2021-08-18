Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.24. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,616,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock worth $394,072,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

