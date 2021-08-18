Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin Acquires 3,550 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$13,713.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,931.78.

Gregory Knowles Melchin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 1,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$7,170.00.

TOT stock opened at C$3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$4.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.25.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

