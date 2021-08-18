Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $262,000 in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in Gravity by 775.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 24,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Gravity by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Gravity by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gravity alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $600.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.53. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $239.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.54.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.