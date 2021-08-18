Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $139,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRTX stock opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.54.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $451,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,167 shares of company stock worth $3,644,347 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

