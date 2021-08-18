Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,724 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.44.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

