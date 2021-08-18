Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 739.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $516,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $30.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.