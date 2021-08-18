Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 263.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $794,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.85. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock worth $557,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

