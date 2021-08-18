Emera (TSE:EMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.80

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$59.80 and last traded at C$59.50, with a volume of 152812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.18.

Get Emera alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The firm has a market cap of C$15.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.78%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.