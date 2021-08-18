Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Acquires 11,500 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$10,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,729,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,321,644.96.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,878.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,338.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,643.00.

Shares of NHK opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$76.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.56. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

