Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.55

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 4139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABSI. Bank of America began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last quarter.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

