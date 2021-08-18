Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.18

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 4487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at $643,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,688 shares of company stock worth $4,217,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after buying an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after buying an additional 1,394,838 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,289,000 after buying an additional 1,383,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,322,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

