loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.60

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

