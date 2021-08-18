Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Declines By 28.1%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 198,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VTSI stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTSI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

