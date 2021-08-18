Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Declines By 28.1%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 198,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
VTSI stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTSI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
