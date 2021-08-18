Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $361.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.60. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

