Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 70.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

